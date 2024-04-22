Valley Center high school suspends baseball season due to animal cruelty investigation

The Valley Center school district has suspended the high school varsity baseball team’s season due to an active law enforcement investigation centered around possible animal cruelty.

In an email sent to Valley Center parents on Monday afternoon, the district said high school administrators were “alerted to an incident of possible animal cruelty involving the entire Hornet varsity baseball team and the entire coaching staff on USD 262 property.”

The district noted that “immediately upon learning of the incident, high school and district leadership notified the appropriate authorities and suspended the season.” The baseball team hasn’t played a home game since April 4 and most recently played a doubleheader against Circle and Life Prep Academy in Towanda this past Saturday.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, details of the alleged incident were not released by the district. When asked for additional comment by The Eagle, Valley Center principal Eric Flaton referred back to the district’s email as its official and only statement on the matter.

The Valley Center baseball team is currently 4-12 with 10 games remaining in its season, including a doubleheader against Newton (Tuesday), a single game against Bishop Carroll (Thursday) and a league doubleheader against Andover Central (Friday) this week.

The district said in its email that a decision regarding the remainder of the baseball season will be made “pending the outcome of the investigation.”