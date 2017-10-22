Vallejo-native, free agent-to-be Sabathia after Yankees loss: 'This is my home'
C.C. Sabathia couldn't save the Yankees' 2017 season. And now he has a decision to make.
After nine seasons in New York, the 37-year-old hits the free agent market this winter.
With career earnings nearing $250 million and a 2009 World Series ring already on his resume, would the Vallejo-native consider coming home to play for the A's? That's a question that was posed to NBCSportsBayArea.com Insider Joe Stiglich last week.
While it's a possibility, based on comments after Saturday's ALCS Game 7 loss to the Astros, it sounds like Sabathia doesn't want to leave The Bronx.
"I feel like this is a young team, and we will turn this into something great. This is my home, and I want to see this thing through," Sabathia told reporters, according to The Associated Press.