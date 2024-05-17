Valkyries score 10K season ticket deposits in 3 days, block party announced

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Valkyries have not yet hit the hardwood, but are already scoring. The newest WNBA team announces the team has eclipsed 10,000 season ticket deposits and has received over 2,500 deposits since the team’s brand launch on Tuesday.

Golden State Valkyries

The first WNBA expansion team since 2008 is set to play at the San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Golden State WNBA expansion team unveils official name, logo

Valkyries fans can place a deposit to become a season ticket member at the Valkyries’ website.

The Valkyries are hosting a free Block Party to celebrate the team from 2–6 p.m. on Friday. The party will be held at Thrive City. Despite the block party being free, tickets are required. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.