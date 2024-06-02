Valkyrie trap Black Widows for third win of season, 38-8

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee Valkyrie improved to 3-1 on the season with a win over the Richmond Black Widows on Saturday night, 38-8.

It was the Valkyrie’s second win over the Richmond squad on the season, as they picked up the win in Virginia back in April, 24-14.

East Tennessee continues its 2024 campaign in the Women’s Football Alliance in Nashville against the Music City Mizfits on Saturday, June 8.

