Valiant and M-Den announce Michigan football trading cards

Name, image and likeness licensing strikes again — this time in a way that’s beneficial for both Michigan football players as well as fans.

Last year, it was the ability to buy game jerseys for specific players — something that had long been unavailable in the market, unless the consumer purchased a custom jersey. Unlike those past instances as such, the proceeds now benefit the players themselves, as name, image, and likeness rules allow them to profit off of themselves — as in any regular marketplace.

On Friday, Valiant and M-Den announced new playing cards are being released for the entire team. A pack of 10 will cost $16.95. At the time of release, there will be 106 cards; some players will have multiple cards you can collect.

While NIL has become a recruiting tool, this new release is more in the spirit of the rule. Better yet, proceeds from the cards will go to all of the players, whereas different NIL deals benefit one particular player.

You can preorder your packs via the link in the embedded tweet above.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire