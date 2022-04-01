Valero Texas Open: Rory McIlroy leads our list of 7 big-name players who missed the cut

SAN ANTONIO — The winds were fierce on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course on Friday, keeping scores and tension high.

A number of the headliners from the Valero Texas Open were fighting to make the cut from the beginning, including Rory McIlroy, who said came to the Valero Texas Open for the first time in 2013 — when he finished second to Martin Laird — in an attempt to change up his preparation for Augusta National.

McIlroy was scrambling from the get-go, posting six bogeys in his opening round and then struggling his way to a 37 on the front during Friday’s second round.

The cutline is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group, and the number settled early at 1 under. Here’s a look at the biggest names who didn’t make it to the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau (5 over)

2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio

Bryson DeChambeau walks down the fairway after hitting a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

If DeChambeau had hopes of making the cut, they got slapped on the first hole, which he tripled. Things didn’t get much better on the back nine as he doubled 11, then added bogeys on Nos. 14 and 18 to finish the day with a 76.

Rory McIlroy (1 over)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks down the fairway after hitting a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The first and only time McIlroy played in San Antonio, he walked away with second prize. This was a much different showing, as his putter consistently failed him — and had many wondering if he’s ready to make any noise at Augusta.

Harry Higgs (7 over)

Harry Higgs follows his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 01, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

You wonder if Higgs might start scratching all Texas dates off his calendar — this marked the fifth time in six starts in the Lone Star State in which Higgs failed to get into the weekend. A triple on No. 9 during the opening round was the ugliest display, but Higgs struggled throughout, finishing with rounds of 75 and 76.

Story continues

Lee Westwood (5 over)

Lee Westwood of England hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Westwood was another player who put himself in trouble on Thursday with a 73, and flamed out early on Friday, posting bogeys on three of his first six holes.

Rickie Fowler (2 over)

Rickie Fowler takes his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Fowler had made three straight cuts after missing three straight, but he never really threatened to make the weekend in San Antonio, struggling to find the fairway on Thursday. Any chance he had was sunk on the sixth hole on Friday when he pushed a drive well right, took a penalty and made double.

Graeme McDowell (5 over)

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland walks to the first tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports.

McDowell has alternated made cuts and missed cuts for eight straight starts, dating back to the RSM Classic, and since he made the cut last week at Puntacana, it followed suit that he’d miss it this week at TPC San Antonio. McDowell still had a chance to reach the weekend until he failed to get out of the bunker on his first try on the fourth hole, taking double and effectively packing his bags.

Jason Day (even)

2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio

Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

To be frank, we’re surprised Day made it through the two rounds he did. Walking gingerly, the Australian was hoping to secure a place in the Masters, but after a 74 in the opening round, he failed to muster enough on Friday.

1

1