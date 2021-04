Valero Texas Open payout: Jordan Spieth's first win since 2017 earns nearly $1.4 million

Reuters

The former Asian No. 1 started the day five shots behind the leaders at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on Sunday and shot a three-under-par 69 to ensure his best finish of the season. The 33-year-old finished eight strokes behind winner Jordan Spieth but thought he could have been closer. "I think overall through the week, I didn't convert as many of my opportunities," Lahiri said.