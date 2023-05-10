Valerio Conti abandons Giro d'Italia after racing two days with a fractured pelvis

Valerio Conti (Corratec-Selle Italia) in the opening Giro d'Italia time trial

Valerio Conti, the leader of the Corratec-Selle Italia team has been forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia after racing for two days with a fractured pelvis.

Conti wore the maglia rosa at the 2019 Giro d'Italia for a week and was the Corratec-Selle Italia team leader after they secured a wild card invitation to the Corsa Rosa for the first time this year.

He is the fourth rider to leave the 2023 Giro d’Italia. 172 riders will started the rain-soaked stage 5 from Atripalda to Salerno near Naples.

Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën) left the race sick during Monday's fourth stage, while Cofidis rider Rémy Rochas was also a non-starter with an illness. Alpecin-Deceuninck announced on Wednesday morning that Ramon Sinkeldam is also out of the race after suffering stomach problems. He was a key leadout man for Kaden Groves.

Conti crashed during stage 3 to Melfi but rode through the pain on Tuesday and Wednesday, not knowing he had a fracture and hoping to recover from his injuries and stay in the race.

Read More

Giro d'Italia: Aurélien Paret-Peintre powers to victory at Lago Laceno on stage 4



Ineos pressure isolates Remco Evenepoel on first Giro d'Italia mountain stage



Subscribe to Cyclingnews for our full Giro d'Italia coverage

However the pain in his lower hip continued, making it difficult for him to walk and so the Corratec-Selle Italia team doctor insisted on Conti undergoing a detailed scan. It confirmed the fracture in his right ischiopubic ramus bone in the lower part of his hip.

The team had no option but to pull Conti from the race ahead of Wednesday's stage 5 from Atripalda to Salerno.

"We were really saddened to hear the news from the team doctor. Losing Valerio is a big loss for us, both in a sporting sense and because Valerio had worked hard to be at his very best for the Giro d'Italia," directeur sportif Francesco Frassi said.

"Valerio has asked to stay with the team and that shows the kind of person he is and the team spirit we've created in the last few months. We're sure he'll come back from his injury and soon be competitive again."