Valeri Nichushkin with a Powerplay Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks
Valeri Nichushkin (Colorado Avalanche) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 11/15/2023
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
Vincent Goodwill talks about the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before discussing Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.
DeJean could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he declares.
Allen knows that Dorsey's not responsible for his league-worst 11 interceptions.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines of the week. First up is the news that Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. This carries massive implications for the Browns both this year and in the future given what they gave up for Watson, and Charles takes us inside the Browns front office to shed light on some of the decisions that led them to this point, including who is to blame for some of the roster's shortcomings. Later, the trio react to the Bills firing OC Ken Dorsey and discuss how this season went south for a team that was expected to be in Super Bowl contention. The group discuss Josh Allen and his apparent regression, the leadership of Sean McDermott and what the future of the Bills could hold if they continue to struggle. Finally, the hosts discuss the Jets and how Robert Saleh's continued defense of Zach Wilson could cause issues in the locker room. Jori analyzes Saleh's media strategy and points out that while Saleh is appeasing both Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he could start to lose the team's faith if the Jets continue to lose.
The proposal is up against concerns that further reducing the pitch clock would increase the risk of injuries to pitchers.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
David Braun became Northwestern's interim head coach following the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.
Which fantasy stats are sending the wrong messages? Dalton Del Don investigates for Week 11.
U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Emma Hayes will be the USWNT’s next coach — but not until May.
Verstappen is -250 to win the race.
John Calipari has a lot to prove this season, so going toe-to-toe with No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday may be an important first step.
On the latest edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' Matt Harmon and Austin Ekeler recap the insanity that was Week 10. The two then discuss the latest with 'Eyebrow-gate,' as Ekeler's preseason bet to shave his eyebrows if both Detroit Lions RBs finish in the top 15 in fantasy rankings looks closer and closer to reality. The two also dive into the jam packed AFC Wild Card race and what the Chargers can do to rise above the rest for a playoff spot.
Perris Jones will hopefully move to a rehab facility in Louisville on Friday, though he’s expected to stay there for several weeks before he can return home to Virginia.
Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were also ejected for starting the brawl.
Duke saw a breakout game from freshman Caleb Foster while Michigan State's shooting woes loomed large again.
Colorado is 4-6 and has lost six of its last seven games.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
U.S. Soccer confirmed Tuesday that Hayes, the longtime boss at Chelsea, will become “the highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world” when she takes charge of the USWNT in May.