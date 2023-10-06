Valeri Nichushkin with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Valeri Nichushkin (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 10/05/2023
Valeri Nichushkin (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 10/05/2023
LeBron James said his plan is to play in at least three of the Lakers’ six preseason games this fall.
Even by Bears standards, Chase Claypool's tenure was a disaster.
Justin Fields had his best game as a passer against the Broncos in Week 3.
"You put us in the history books as the dumbest call in football history."
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
Tom Brady might have to wait a while longer to become a part owner in the NFL.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
This isn't the best Thursday night matchup of the NFL season.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
With no traction on a deal, Harden returned to the team despite his feud with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
The Blue Jays and Rays are out after back-to-back defeats in the wild-card round ended their seasons.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Grant Dawson was doing well with coach James Krause at Glory MMA. But when he switched to American Top Team is when he really started to take off in the UFC's lightweight division.
New to category formats? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's how to draft in a fantasy basketball category league.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.