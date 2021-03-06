Valeri Nichushkin with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks
Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.
Top alley oops from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets, 03/03/2021
Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.
Johnson agreed to take a pay cut to secure a new deal with guaranteed money.
The 7-footer is dominating both ends of the floor so efficiently and doing it with guard-like moves.
Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.
If Ben Roethlisberger is to go out with his head held high, the organization needs to lend him a helping hand.
The next month will re-shape plenty of rosters around the NBA, and one intriguing move in the East could end up impacting the Sixers' postseason hopes. By Adam Hermann
If he’s healthy, Griffin could help a few teams as a secondary playmaker and occasional low-post scorer, along with providing a veteran presence on a contender.
Bryson DeChambeau might not be driving the sixth green this week, but he's still putting on a show – and it could end in victory.
The Packers have been working with Rodgers on a potentially restructured deal since late January, according to Jason Wilde.
Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Former paceman Steve Harmison said Dom Bess had been "chucked under the bus" by England after the off-spinner struggled against India during the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Friday.
The Blake Griffin sweepstakes are open.
Washington made the move to release Alex Smith official on Friday, and Ron Rivera thanked him for his veteran leadership on the team.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown received a special compliment from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James during the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday night.
Brad Marchand used multiple curse words to describe Tom Wilson's brutal headshot on Brandon Carlo in Friday night's Bruins-Capitals game.
SNY spoke to two teams who watched Frank Ntilikina for parts of the past five games to gauge their thoughts on his play and value to New York – or other teams.
The Knicks enter the midpoint of this 2020-21 NBA season far exceeding expectations, with a record that puts them in playoff contention.
Domingo German struck out four batters in his spring debut.