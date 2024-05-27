Valentine grand slam, Briski pitching carry Alabama to 4-1 win over Tennessee, into WCWS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Riley Valentine hit a first-inning grand slam, Jocelyn Briski took a two-hitter into the seventh inning and 14th-seeded Alabama upended No. 3 seed Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional, earning the Crimson Tide a spot in the Women’s College World Series.

Volunteers starter Payton Gottshall (20-5) struck out the first two batters she faced before Kenleigh Cahalan singled to left. Gottshall hit Jenna Johnson and Marlie Giles on back-to-back pitches to load the bases.

Valentine sent a 1-0 pitch over the fence in left field for a 4-0 lead. It was only the fourth home run for the .216 hitter who had 15 RBIs in 41 games.

That was plenty for Briski (10-5), a freshman, who allowed a double, a single and a walk with four strikeouts through six innings.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.