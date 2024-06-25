Valentina Bergamaschi signs!

Valentina Bergamaschi will be a Juventus Women player as of 1 July, 20224. The former AC Milan captain has signed a three-year contract with the Bianconere until 30 June, 2027.

After six seasons with Milan, Bergamaschi left the Rossonere this summer. Her early career saw her play with Caravate before heading to Switzerland to play for Lugano first and then Neunkirch. She earned invaluable experience there and won her first silverware with Neunkirch in the form of the cup and league title, even finishing as top goalscorer there as she played as a centre-forward.

But as her career developed, she became more of a wide player and even a full-back. It was here that she impressed back in Italy and earned herself a place in the Italy squad, of which she has been an important part since 2016.

Her return to Italy came in 2017, signing for Brescia and winning the Italian Super Cup. One year later she joined Milan, where she spent the following six years before joining Juventus this summer.

Valentina Bergamaschi’s stats.

Only Lisa Boattin (four) provided more assists in play than her three in Serie A last season.

Bergamaschi (24 - 13 goals and 11 assists) is along with Lisa Boattin (25 - 10+15) as the defenders to have been involved with the most goals in the last four seasons.

Valentina Bergamaschi is the only defender in the last four Serie A seasons to have scored more than 10 goals and provided more than 10 assists.

And so the Bianconere are reinforcing with a top-quality signing, and a player who can make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Welcome to Juventus, Valentina!