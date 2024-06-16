Valentin Oelz signs from FC Liefering

U19 international goalkeeper to be co-operation player

Valentin Oelz has joined our Red Bulls from FC Liefering and signed a one-year contract.

The 19-year-old from Upper Austria has been playing in Salzburg since summer 2022 and won the league title with the U18 side of the Red Bull Football Academy.

Next season Valentin Oelz will continue to player for FC Liefering as a co-operation player, having already made three appearances for them, but will be in FC Red Bull Salzburg's UEFA squad list as a goalkeeper.

Details