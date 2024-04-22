Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell headlines 2024 PFL 4 at Mohegan Sun

The second half of the PFL’s 2024 season starts in mid-June with heavyweights and women’s flyweights on the card in Connecticut.

For the first time, the promotion will touch town at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. That venue was the East Coast home for Bellator for years before the PFL purchased it this past fall. PFL 2024, Week 4 is set for June 13.

Former Bellator standouts Valentin Moldavsky (13-3) and Linton Vassell (24-9) will meet in the heavyweight main event, the promotion announced Monday. Moldavsky is at the top of the standings after a first-round knockout of Ante Delija earlier this month. Vassell was stopped by Denis Goltsov in the third round.

Because only four fighters make the playoffs and the top four at heavyweight all have 4 pints or more, Vassell will need a finish of Moldavsky if he wants a shot at making the postseason.

In the co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva (11-0) takes on Chelsea Hackett (4-2-1). Ditcheva is one of three fighters with 6 points atop the women’s 125-pound standings after her first-round knockout of Lisa Mauldin in San Antonio. Hackett was submitted by Jena Bishop, so like Vassell finds herself in position to need a stoppage to have a realistic shot at the postseason.

Although there will be four other matchups in each of those divisions, those two matchups are the only ones the promotion announced Monday. The other fights are expected to be announced in the coming days.

After PFL 4 in Connecticut, the promotion heads to Salt Lake City for light heavyweights and lightweights June 21, then Sioux Falls, S.D., for welterweights and featherweights June 28.

“The PFL’s season format is the toughest test in MMA with the addition of elite athletes from Bellator, returning to Mohegan Sun, and PFL Europe looking to clinch a position in the 2024 PFL Playoffs,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a news release. “The PFL is excited to bring our brand of MMA to Connecticut, as well as our fans from 160 countries around the globe.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie