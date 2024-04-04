Valentin Moldavsky focused on Ante Delija but says fighting Francis Ngannou at some point ‘would be great’

Add Valentin Moldavsky to the list of names willing to welcome Francis Ngannou to the PFL.

Moldavsky (12-3-1) meets 2022 PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija (24-5) in Thursday’s 2024 PFL 1 (ESPN2, ESPN+) headliner, which takes place at Boeing Center in San Antonio.

The former interim Bellator heavyweight champion is looking forward to fresh blood and potential bigger opportunities such as Ngannou at PFL, but knows he has to get through Delija first in his regular season opener.

“Obviously we all try to improve and looking for better opponents in our future,” Moldavsky said through an interpreter during the 2024 PFL 1 media day. “Facing Francis at some point in the future would be great, but as of now, I need to focus on what I have in front of me. I want to focus on this fight. As we say, you do not start cutting bear’s fur until you kill the bear.”

Moldavsky fought twice both in 2023 and 2022. But now that he’s part of the PFL’s heavyweight season, he is excited to ramp up his activity.

“One of the main things I like is that I’m going to be more active,” Moldavsky said. “Because in Bellator, yeah I became heavyweight champion, I fought one of the best heavyweights out there, but I would get with Bellator let’s say, two fights a year?

“Here, providing that you keep winning, with the tournament format, you can have four fights a year. For me, that’s what I’m looking for. I’m trying to stay active, and yeah, I like PFL’s format.”

