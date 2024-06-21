Valencia in talks with Sevilla to finally close signing of 27-year-old attacker

Following the conclusion of Roman Yaremchuk’s loan spell, Valencia are now back in the market for a striker to partner Hugo Duro next season. One of their long-time targets is Rafa Mir, and they could finally be about to secure his signature during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mir started out his professional career at Valencia, before moving to Wolves in 2018. He’s been with Sevilla since 2021, although he is likely to have no place under new manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta. That would open the door for Los Che to strike.

As reported by Marca, Valencia and Sevilla have begun preliminary talks over a deal for Mir. An agreement is far from close, although all parties understand that this situation must be resolved this summer.

Mir himself is desperate for a return to Valencia, and the club themselves are more than willing to make an effort to sign him. It will depend what Sevilla’s demands are, although they surely won’t be too high, as they will be happy to get his wages off the books.