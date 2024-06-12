Valencia seal first signing of the summer from La Liga rivals

Valencia have tied up their first signing of the summer, confirming that goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski will join on a free from Rayo Vallecano.

The North Macedonian internationl has been at Vallecas for the last six seasons, and beat out Luca Zidane to become their first choice in La Liga. The 30-year-old will sign a two-year deal at Valencia and is expected to compete for the starting spot if Giorgi Mamardashvili leaves the club. Over the past two seasons he has reduced his mistakes and become a solid option for Rayo.

Veteran Jaume Domenech has been ruled out for the rest of the year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Dimitrievski gives them a veteran presence at the back, with Mamardashvili linked with a move to Newcastle United. The giant Georgian profiles as one of Valencia’s big sales this summer alongside Pepelu or Javi Guerra, and has openly discussed a move this summer.