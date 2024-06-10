Valencia fans who racially abused Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. sentenced to jail time

A group of Valencia supporters found guilty of racially abusing Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. during a La Liga meeting between the sides have today learned their punishment.

And it represents a landmark one in Spanish football.

This comes amid confirmation that the trio in question have been hit with a two-year ban from attending football stadiums.

Even more significant, though, is the jail time facing all three.

As per an official statement released by Real Madrid regarding the matter:

‘Real Madrid CF wishes to announce that the Court of Instruction No. 10 in Valencia has today, Monday 10 June 2024, passed a guilty verdict against the three young men accused of insulting, with shouts and racist gestures, our player Vinicius Junior during the league match held on 21 May 2023 at the Mestalla stadium between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF



‘The three defendants were found guilty of an offense committed in violation of the moral integrity of Vinicius Junior, which was aggravated due to racist motives, and each were ordered to serve eight months’ imprisonment and a two-year ban from football stadiums.’

The three men involved have issued a formal apology to not only Vinícius Jr, but Real Madrid as an institution, as well as any and all offended by their behaviour.

They have ‘asked in their letters to fans that all forms of racism and intolerance be eradicated in competitions,’ too.

Conor Laird | GSFN