Valencia aiming to keep Mason Greenwood in La Liga next season

Mason Greenwood looks certain to leave Manchester United this summer but he will not be returning to Getafe.

Greenwood was named as Getafe’s player of the season after an impressive loan spell in the Spanish capital in 2023/24.

His season in Madrid produced eight La Liga goals and six assists and Getafe were open to keeping him at the club next season.

However, despite both Getafe and Greenwood being open to a renewal of their loan agreement, United are pushing for a transfer fee in the region of €50m.

Transfer interest from Serie A giants Juventus has pushed Getafe further out of the race but Greenwood’s preference is a return to Spain.

That has changed the narrative surrounding his next move with Spanish sides in a better financial position than Getafe monitoring the situation.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, Valencia are prepared to make a £25m offer for the England international, with Los Che confident of fulfilling his objective of playing in Spain in 2024/25.