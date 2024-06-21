Valencia aiming to complete double deal for Rafa Mir and Luis Rioja

An update on Valencia’s transfer plans for the summer window has been provided today.

Although the Mestalla club want to take their time in the transfer market this year, they want to wrap up deals for Rafa Mir and Luis Rioja. According to Matteo Moretto, the two players have been identified as priority signings, however the club do have alternative names should the selling clubs ask for substantial transfer fees.

The club is working to balance deals for both players, with their pursuit of Rioja not ending their interest in Mir. Ideally they want to sign Rioja on a permanent basis, while they want Mir to come in on loan with an option to buy. Although this will be a difficult negotiation, the club are increasingly hopefully of bringing in both players.

The La Liga side are yet to reach an agreement with Mir and until that happens they will not submit an offer to Sevilla for the striker. Meanwhile, Rioja is valued at around €2m with the club and player in constant dialogue on a daily basis. But, there is still no agreement on the transfer fee or on personal terms with the player and therefore despite recent reports this deal isn’t as advanced.

Rajan Sangha | GSFN