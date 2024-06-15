Valencia make £25 million bid for Mason Greenwood



Mason Greenwood is not short of suitors as his Manchester United career draws to an almost inevitable close.

Various reports in recent days have linked the 22 year old with a move to Juventus, with some saying he has given his “yes” to the project and others even saying that the Old Lady have already made or are preparing to make a €40 million bid.

However, according to The Mirror, whilst Juve indeed are lining up a bid worth “£40m with add-ons”, the player is not at all keen and is desperate to stay in Spain.

The outlet claims that La Liga side Valencia have made a £25 million bid for the academy graduate and whilst Juve’s bid is nearer United’s valuation, “a source close to Greenwood’s camp confirmed Valencia’s ‘concrete offer’ and insisted ‘his priority is Spain’ after a season-long loan with Getafe.”

The report also claims that “Napoli have even held formal talks with United over a potential deal” and that both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid maintain an interest.

Whilst all the above might be true, as a package of information it requires quite a leap of faith to believe it.

First, Juventus can offer Champions League football, almost certainly a much higher salary than Valencia and, in general, a stronger platform for a player whose ambition is to reach the top of the game. The reports saying he has given his OK to the deal have a ring of truth to them.

Second, the claim that Juve have offered or are set to offer £40 million has been refuted by the Italian media, who claim the Old Lady need to sell before they can buy and that in any case, they believe the player is overpriced at €40 million (euros), let alone £40 million (pounds).

Third, the claim that Valencia have bid is not corroborated at all by the Spanish media and there is not even a whiff in the Valencia specialist paper Superdeporte that los Ché are even considering pursuing Greenwood. Given the Spanish press’ endless enthusiasm for perpetuating transfer rumours, this would be highly unusual.

Wherever Greenwood ends up playing football next season, it is unlikely to be Getafe, who want to loan him again.

Another season-long loan would bring Greenwood to the end of his contract at United so their only chance of getting some income from his sale is to act now.

He is also unlikely to return to United because of the political and ethical minefield involved due to his 2022 arrest for attempted rape and aggravated assault.





