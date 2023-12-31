Valdosta's Brantley earns Defensive Player of the Year

Dec. 30—ATLANTA — Valdosta High's Eric Brantley Jr. was named The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class 7A Defensive Player of the Year in its end-of-season All-State awards.

Brantley, who recently signed with Colorado, had a team-high 98 tackles in 2023 for the Wildcats, 34 of them for lost yardage. Official stats show one-third of Valdosta's backfield tackles were Brantley's. Seventy-three of Brantley's stops were solo efforts.

He almost had half of VHS' sacks, at 12, and added 16 more quarterback hurries. Brantley caused one fumble and had one interception. Though only honored for defense, Brantley had two rushing touchdowns and receiving.

Valdosta finished 8-4 this season, advancing to the second round of the state playoffs.

Several Region 1-7A players featured in the awards.

In addition to Defensive Player of the Year, Brantley merited first team on the defensive line. First team offense featured Colquitt County's Landen Thomas (TE) and Ny Carr (WR). Linebacker Nick Pace and quarterback Neko Fann earned honorable mention, as did Camden County tight end Elyiss Williams and Richmond Hill's Nick Bliss as an athlete.

No Lowndes players featured on the lists.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Offensive Player of the Year for 7A was Milton quarterback Luke Nickel. The Eagles won the state championship under Coach of the Year Ben Reaves, who was a Berrien assistant early on.

Around the area, Cook had two players honored in Class 2A. Defensive back Ny'Shaun Wallace was picked to the first team, with quarterback Drew Folsom honorable mention. Josiah Davis, a Florida signee, was honorable mention for Berrien in 2A as an athlete.

In Class A, Division I, Brooks County's Marquis Williams made first team as a defensive lineman. Camauri Brinson, a DB/WR and running back Chris Cole were named honorable mention. Two Lanier County Bulldogs were named in Class A, Division II: defensive lineman Damarcus Eubanks and WR/DB B.J. Jones.