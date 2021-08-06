Valdosta man faces firearms charges

Aug. 6—VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man faces firearms and obstruction charges after his arrest Tuesday, police said.

Around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, detectives saw the suspect walking in the 800 block of North Forrest Street, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

There was already an arrest warrant for him, so detectives stopped and detained him. While searching the suspect, they found a handgun concealed in his front pocket, the statement said.

The suspect began resisting arrest, kicking officers and a patrol vehicle, police said.

The man is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of obstruction of an officer and carrying a concealed weapon, the police statement said.

"Our detectives did an outstanding job identifying and detaining a wanted subject, which resulted in a gun being taken off the streets," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.