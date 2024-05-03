Valdosta High set to host track sectional

May 3—VALDOSTA — Half of Class 7A's eight regions will be in town Saturday for the track and field sectionals, to be held at Valdosta High.

Athletes from Regions 1, 2, 4 and 7 will vie for entries to the state finals, scheduled for May 9-11 at Carrollton.

The Georgia High School Association has set admission at $8 for sectionals across all sites. All locations will follow the same schedule as well, unless weather intervenes.

Action begins at 10:30 a.m. with field events. One track event, the 1,600 meters, is scheduled for the morning. The remainder of track events are slated to begin at 2:30 p.m., or after all field events are completed.

The GHSA has a strict schedule of events to ensure athletes have proper rest times. Ideally, the last event will start at 7:10 p.m.

Region 1 is the only one with South Georgia teams. xRegion 2 spans from southern Cobb to Carroll County. Regions 4 and 7 are Gwinnett County teams, plus Newton. Twenty-three teams are listed as entering on the MileSplit page for the meet, which means every school in those regions has at least one representative.

Entry lists show Lowndes' Keylan Hicks had a longer long jump at region — 23-1.75 — than any other competitor. The Vikings' 4x800 team's 8:15 at region is one-hundredth of a second faster than one from Archer.

Kendall Johnson's 800 time of 2:17 makes her the No. 1 seed in that event. The Vikettes also have the top high jumper going into sectionals, Ariyah Davis' 5-4 tying her with two others, including Aniyah Bradfield of Valdosta.

Bradfield is the only Valdosta High athlete going into sectionals ranked the best in an event, though Jamir Bradley's 6-4 in high jump and Anthony Brown's 44-7.5 in triple jump are both second.