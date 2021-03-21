Valanciunas, Brooks lead Grizzlies past Warriors, 111-103

  • Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and center Jonas Valanciunas in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    1/5

    Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and center Jonas Valanciunas in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    2/5

    Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) struggles for control of the ball with Golden State Warriors guards Damion Lee (1) and Brad Wanamaker (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    3/5

    Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

    Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) struggles for control of the ball with Golden State Warriors guards Damion Lee (1) and Brad Wanamaker (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen (3) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    4/5

    Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen (3) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    5/5

    Warriors Grizzlies Basketball

    Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and center Jonas Valanciunas in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) struggles for control of the ball with Golden State Warriors guards Damion Lee (1) and Brad Wanamaker (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen (3) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CLAY BAILEY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks scored 19 points each, Valanciunas added 15 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 111-103 on Saturday night, splitting the two-game set between the teams.

Brandon Clarke added 16 points, and Ja Morant had 14 points and eight assists, including six points in Memphis' closing 10-3 run.

Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 26 points, connecting on 10 of 21 shots. Andrew Wiggins, who had 40 in Golden State’s 116-103 victory Friday night, added with 20.

The Warriors, already short-handed without guard Stephen Curry and frontline players James Wiseman and Eric Pascall, were dealt another setback with the absence of Kevon Looney. Looney, who played well against Valanciunas on Friday, was the latest to fall under the league’s health and safety protocol.

Looney’s absence left second-year 6-foot-10 forward Alen Smailagic to start and guard Valanciunas.

The Warriors led 100-99 with 2:43 left on Poole 3-pointer, but Memphis answered with eight straight points, Morant scoring on an 8-footer to start the rally and connecting a couple of free throws to seal the win with 20.7 seconds remaining.

Whether from stout defense or fatigue from the second night of the back-to-back, neither team shot well in the first half, both connecting on less than 38%. The Grizzlies added eight turnovers to their problems as the Warriors led 51-49 at the break.

TIP-INS

Warriors: C Kevon Looney was the latest player to be out under the league’s health and safety protocol. Looney joins other frontline players James Wiseman and Eric Paschall under the protocol. Alen Smailagic started in Looney’s place, playing in only his third game of the season. … Smailagic scored his first points on a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the game. … Poole started his second game of the season in Curry’s spot.

Grizzlies: Memphis had been held under 104 points in four of the last five games. …F Justise Winslow, who returned from injury on Feb. 20, was available for the first time on the second game of a back-to-back. … F Kyle Anderson had a four-point play in the first quarter – the first of his NBA career. … Morant passed Shane Battier for 13th on franchise assists list. Battier had 717. … Tied a season high with 60 rebounds.

NO FIRM RETURN FOR CURRY

Curry made the trip to Memphis, but was not active for either game. Coach Steve Kerr said because Curry has not done anything basketball-wise since the Wednesday night injury in Houston, the return includes everything from rest to game tolerance to strength and conditioning. “Our training staff is all over it,” Kerr said. “When he’s ready, he’ll be back.”

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: Host Boston on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Grant Dawson delivers crazy buzzer-beater knockout at UFC Vegas 22

    With 10 seconds left in the three-round bout, Santos was on his back. Standing, Dawson connected on two hammer fists, the second of which knocked out Santos’ mouthpiece and appeared to put him out.

  • Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after colliding with Atlanta's Solomon Hill while battling for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Hawks. The 36-year-old MVP candidate was diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, the Athletic reported.

  • What to watch: Full guide to Atlanta spring 2021 Cup race

    Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta (⏰ 3 p.m. ET | 📺 FOX | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the sixth points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 1.54-mile oval located in Hampton, Georgia Green flag: 3:19 p.m. ET TV/Radio: FOX, PRN, […]

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • LeBron James out indefinitely after injuring ankle

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sustained a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's 99-94 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks. ESPN reported that James has a high ankle sprain and is out indefinitely. A Lakers sideline reporter confirmed the report.

  • LeBron James out indefinitely with right ankle sprain

    The Lakers star could be out a while.

  • Dolphins reportedly cut former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson three days after trading for him

    Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.

  • Luka Doncic stuck with 'terrible' shot and created magic vs. Clippers

    Luka Magic makes you realize they call him Wonder Boy not because he was a boy wonder but because he plays with the wonder of a boy, “play” being the operative word.

  • Someone please inform German soccer that coaching women is not a 'punishment'

    Borussia Monchengladbach's Under-23 coach Heiko Vogel launched a tirade against three match officials, two of them women. Part of his penalty is straight out of the Stone Age.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Report: Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller lands with Broncos immediately after Bears release

    The Broncos had a deal lined up within an hour of Fuller's official release.

  • Megan Rapinoe: Wearing USWNT jersey about equal pay, fans, future players — not US Soccer

    Megan Rapinoe said she doesn't feel in conflict wearing the jersey and fighting the federation for equal pay.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • NFL free agency winners and losers: Bears had Russell Wilson dreams and an Andy Dalton reality

    The Bears' plight is a reminder: It's hard to find a quarterback.

  • Which players are the hottest targets at the NBA trade deadline?

    We already know LaMarcus Aldridge won't finish the season in San Antonio. Here are other players likely to move at the NBA trade deadline.

  • Tiger Woods 'back home' and recovering after serious car crash

    Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.

  • Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira to meet for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

    The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

  • Dana White ends pursuit of retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: '29-0 it is'

    White had refused to accept Nurmagomedov’s announcement, made following a second-round submission of Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 24 in the main event of UFC 254.

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”