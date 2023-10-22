Vaes makes four field goals, sparking MSU's 33-6 rout of Western Oregon

MONMOUTH, Oregon – Hirschi grad Ritse Vaes matched a program record with four field goals and the Midwestern State defense held Western Oregon to fewer than 200 yards of offense in a 33-6 rout of the Wolves Saturday afternoon at McArthur Field.

The Mustangs snapped a two-game slide to improve to 3-4 on the season, while moving to 2-3 in Lone Star Conference play.

Vaes, who also connected on four field goals against UT Permian Basin in 2021, provided MSU's early offense by hitting from 45, 32, and 37 yards out in the first half.

Then, junior defensive end Michael Gary returned a fumble for 15 yards for the game's first touchdown late in the second quarter to extend the Mustangs' lead to 16-0 at the half.

The MSU defense sparkled, holding Western Oregon to eight total first downs and 197 yards of offense and that included Austin Bacher's 69-yard touchdown dash at the beginning of the second to cut the advantage to 16-6.

The Mustangs responded with a big play of their own as James Cooper, Jr. hit Justin White for a 67-yard score with 5:39 left in the third quarter to give MSU a commanding 23-6 advantage.

Midwestern State tacked on 10 more points in the fourth quarter while forcing the Wolves into turnovers on downs in each of their final three possessions.

Sophomore Devin Cross, who paced the MSU ground attack with 78 yards on 17 carries, scored on a 2-yard run with 5:32 to play, while Vaes added his fourth field goal from 22 yards out with 1:24 remaining.

White turned in MSU's first 100-yard receiving game of the season finishing six catches for 112 yards with a touchdown. He also added 72 yards on three carries including a long rush of 65 yards.

Jalyn Thompson, Maurice Perkins, and Kaleb Manning led the defensive effort with five tackles each as the Mustangs recorded seven pass breakups and six quarterback hurries, including three from senior defensive lineman Michael Nash.

Midwestern State hosts Western New Mexico for Homecoming at 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Midwestern State at Western Oregon 2023 college football score