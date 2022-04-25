Vaccine holdouts putting Red Sox in tough spot in Toronto

Apr. 25—The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the best teams in baseball, and every game against them carries big ramifications for Boston.

Yet when the Red Sox head to Toronto for this week's key four-game series, they'll make the trip shorthanded.

Due to Canadian government regulations, unvaccinated players will not be allowed to play in Toronto this season. That means any unvaccinated player whose team travels to Canada will have to go on the restricted list, leaving their club at a disadvantage against a World Series contender.

No matter your view on vaccination, that's just the reality, and everyone has known it would be the case for months.

For the Red Sox, that means starting pitcher Tanner Houck won't be able to make his next scheduled start on Tuesday, and by Monday night we'll learn if there are any others who won't be available either. Boston might also run into a similar issue with Chris Sale later this season, assuming he is healthy and still unvaccinated by that point.

Considering that the Red Sox play 10 games in Toronto this year, including the season's penultimate series at the beginning of October, being without those players for any length of time is not a small concern.

The AL East is going to be a dogfight this year, and every game is going to matter. Last year four of the five teams won more than 90 games, and this year if a similar situation unfolds then one or two wins might mean the difference between winning the division, getting stuck in a Wild Card series or being left on the outside looking in entirely.

The Red Sox aren't the only ones in this quandary either. The Yankees had concerns about a number of big name stars being unavailable in Toronto, but they've now indicated they'll have all hands on deck when they make the trip north early next month.

Several key Red Sox players have chosen to get the shot as well, but the fact that Boston still has holdouts isn't ideal. Houck addressed the issue recently and explained his decision as "a personal choice," but even putting big picture factors to the side and looking at the issue strictly from a baseball perspective, it's a choice that's actively hurting the team.

Looking ahead, what if the Red Sox go into that Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 series in Toronto needing every win they can get and Sale and Houck both aren't available? Or worse, what if the Red Sox wind up facing the Blue Jays in the playoffs?

It's not an exaggeration to say the issue could mean the difference between a deep playoff run and an unnecessarily early exit.

Even in the short term, the Red Sox really can't afford to lose any more ground in the AL East. Entering the week the Red Sox are 7-9, have lost four of five and have lost series to each of the other three playoff contenders in the division. Now they head to Toronto three games out of first and at risk of falling further back of the pack.

That's not a comfortable position to be in, and while a lot of pandemic-related issues are inherently unpredictable, this is one area the Red Sox have full control over. If players choosing not to get vaccinated winds up contributing to another series loss, the Red Sox won't have anyone to blame but themselves.

