Should vaccination status be part of NFL player evaluations? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports' Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports' Columnist Shalise Manza Young discuss how the FDA's approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could change the way player evaluations are conducted. What could this mean for those players who choose to remain unvaccinated? And how much of a liability could they become to their team? And will Cam Newton's refusal to be vaccinated play a role in who is the Patriots' starting quarterback come week 1? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast.