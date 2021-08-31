Vacchiano wraps up Giants and Jets cutdown day | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano recaps the cut-down day moves made by Giants and Jets. The G-Men continued to build depth on the offensive line, acquiring Ben Bredeson from Baltimore, while the Jets dealt tight end Chris Herndon to Minnesota. It leaves the them very thin at that position, with corresponding moves likely before the season opener.