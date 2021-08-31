Vacchiano wraps up Giants and Jets cutdown day | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

Reuters

The sizzling pace of house price rises in most major world housing markets since the pandemic began has likely peaked, but affordability is set to remain stretched or worsen in the next few years, according to Reuters polls of experts. Reuters polls of over 100 property market experts taken Aug. 10-25 covering eight key markets - the U.S., Canada, Britain, India, Australia, New Zealand, China and Dubai - mostly showed price rises would cool over the next two years. But with most central banks expected to keep rates near record lows through next year, house price inflation is still expected to easily outstrip wage gains.