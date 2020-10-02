Giants vs. Rams preview: Big Blue faces a tough challenge in LA

SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano details the challenges faced by the New York Giants as they look to flip the script on a 0-3 start to their season. The Giants head to LA to face the Rams on Sunday afternoon.





DATE/TIME: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:05 p.m.

NETWORK: FOX

WEATHER: High of 91, low of 66, zero percent chance of rain

THE LATEST: Safety Jabrill Peppers has been ruled out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury, while cornerback Julian Love is questionable with a knee/ankle injury. He has been limited in practice since Wednesday.

The Rams will be without running back Cam Akers due to a rib injury.



