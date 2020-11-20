Vacchiano: Giants COVID outbreak could impact the team past their bye week
NY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the recent news of three new Giants players testing positive for COVID-19 and the steps the team is taking during their bye week. The hope is that they were able to contain and quarantine quickly enough that it won't impact them past Week 11.
DATE/TIME: Sunday, Nov. 22, 4:05 p.m.
NETWORK: CBS
WEATHER: High of 71, mostly sunny (Accuweather)
THE LATEST: QB Sam Darnold is out, leaving Joe Flacco another start for the Jets. WR Jamison Crowder also will be back in action for Gang Green.