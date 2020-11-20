Vacchiano: Giants COVID outbreak could impact the team past their bye week

NY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the recent news of three new Giants players testing positive for COVID-19 and the steps the team is taking during their bye week. The hope is that they were able to contain and quarantine quickly enough that it won't impact them past Week 11.

Here's what you need to know...



DATE/TIME: Sunday, Nov. 22, 4:05 p.m.

NETWORK: CBS

WEATHER: High of 71, mostly sunny (Accuweather)