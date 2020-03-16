VA Tech's leading scorer Landers Nolley II is reportedly transferring

The Virginia Tech Hokies are going to be rebuilding once again next season.

Virginia Tech's leading scorer from the 2019-20 season, Landers Nolley II, has reportedly announced that he is transferring, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Nolley, who is coming off his first full season of play, averaged 15.5 points a game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. As a 6-7 guard, he showed the ability to take over all facets of a game and carry a weak Hokie team on his back.

As a redshirt-freshman, Nolley was instrumental at keeping Virginia Tech afloat. Coming off the best season in program history in 2019, head coach Buzz Williams took up the head coaching vacancy at Texas A&M and several non-seniors leave the program either via the NBA Draft or the transfer portal. New head coach Mike Young was fully invested in the rebuild, but Nolley provided a lift that kept them out of the basement of the ACC.

He was a playmaker on a team that needed a new identity.

The Hokies would finish tied for 10th in the 15-team league before falling to UNC in the ACC Tournament.

It is unclear if the NCAA will do anything eligibility-wise for how this past season ended due to the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament. But, regardless Nolley will have three years of play left for whichever program he transfers to. Surely, he will be a highly-sought-after target in the transfer market.

