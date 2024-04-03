Völler, Watzke want Nagelsmann to remain Germany coach beyond Euros

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann attends a press conference for the German National soccer team, ahead of the International Friendly soccer match against Netherlands. Arne Dedert/dpa

The German Football Federation (DFB) wants to renew the contract of national team coach Julian Nagelsmann beyond this summer's home European championships, sporting director Rudi Völler has said.

Völler told Sky TV on Wednesday that the DFB had even before the recent friendly international wins against France and the Netherlands decided "that we can imagine to continue with him until the next World Cup [in 2026]. That would be our big wish."

Former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann was appointed in autumn on a contract until the home Euros. He has said he would like his future settled before the June 14 start, either for country or a club.

Former Germany coach Völler conceded that Nagelsmann was also interesting for clubs but insisted that "we do have a good team with which we can achieve something over the coming years.

"It is something special to train a national team. I think he likes it. That is important to know. Of course he knows that we would like to continue with him," Völler said.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the chief executive of Borussia Dortmund, spokesman of the German Football League (DFL) board and German Football Federation (DFB) vice-president, also expressed hope that Nagelsmann would stay put.

"The DFB should try now to extend Julian's contract. And if the DFB succeeds in signing him for longer it would be good for German football," Watzke said in the Spielmacher podcast.

Watzke said that Nagelsmann has a clear idea of "how football should be played. He is very conceptual, he has the right mix.

"Julian has been successful at every club so far. If you're successful with three clubs of very different styles, it's a good calling card."

Watzke revealed he had also twice tried to lure Nagelsmann to Dortmund but that the coach was not released.

He said the recent victories, after many modest results in the past, have reconciled fans with the team and that he expects a great Euros in all aspects.

"I believe that the team is now ready to play their way into the hearts of the Germans. And as the Germans generally have a very emotional and very strong relationship with football, they are also easily fired up," he said.

"If we play well now, then the spark will ignite even more. And we have the confidence now. I'm really looking forward to the Euros."