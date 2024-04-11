Völler praises Nagelsmann for bringing Kroos back

DFB sports director Rudi Voeller (L) and Germany national coach Julian Nagelsmann attend a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Marius Becker/dpa

German men's national teams sporting director Rudi Völler has named bringing back Toni Kroos into the team one of the most important decisions made by coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The 2014 World Cup winner and Real Madrid midfielder Kroos came out of international retirement since 2021 in last month's friendly international victories against France and the Netherlands.

"I've already seen him as a young player in Leverkusen. He has that callousness. Toni is the player who is calm and composed," Völler said on Thursday at a German Telekom event in Bonn.

Kroos played at Bayer Leverkusen, where Völler was a former player and club official, in 2009-10 on loan from Bayern Munich.

His presence helped Germany overcome a string of modest results, and Völler expressed hope that the euphoria can be carried into the European championships in summer which Germany host.

Völler had earlier in the week extended his contract beyond the Euros until 2026. There is hope that Nagelsmann will follow suit, with Völler saying: "It is his decision, he has to make it for himself."