Völler: Germany won't get carried away after strong start into Euros

DFB sports director Rudi Voeller pictured prior to the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Hosts Germany will not get carried away after their great start into Euro 2024 with a 5-1 thumping of Scotland, sporting director Rudi Völler said on Saturday.

"Of course, we and many others have also seen that we haven't forgotten how to play good football. But we can also rate such a big win," Völler told broadcasters ARD at the team base camp in Herzogenaurach.

He added towards MagentaTV that the other group opponents Hungary and Switzerland would be much stronger opponets.

Völler said he had sensed a certain degree of nervousness and tension before the kick-off, after Germany had lost their first match at the last three big tournaments, and after not fully convincing in the final two tune-up matches.

He said the team had then however been "outstanding," especially in the first 20 minutes for a 2-0 lead.

Völler added: "I think the most important thing was that we rallied the spectators in the stadium behind us."

He said the team will "prepare well" for the next games on Wednesday against Hungary on Wednesday and Switzerland on June 23.

Germany will qualify for the last 16 on Wednesday if they beat Hungary and Switzerland don't lose against Scotland.