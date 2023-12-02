Uxbridge quarterback Kellen LaChapelle had his fingerprints all over his team's Super Bowl win

FOXBOROUGH — As Kellen LaChapelle made his way off the field on Friday, the Uxbridge High quarterback tossed a football to his mom in the stands at Gillette Stadium.

It marked the first time all day that LaChapelle ceased control of the pigskin.

“She means the world to me, she’s so supportive,” LaChapelle said. “I wish I could give one to my whole family, especially my dad.”

From rushing to passing, and even receiving, the Spartans senior signal-caller scored five touchdowns to leave his fingerprints all over Uxbridge’s 42-16 win over Amesbury in the Division 7 state championship.

Uxbridge's Kellen LaChapelle warms up before the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Friday December 1, 2023.

LaChapelle wraps up his senior season with 48 touchdowns, a 13-0 record and his team’s first Super Bowl title since 1992.

“It’s unexplainable. It’s amazing,” LaChapelle, 17, said. “It’s what we’ve dreamt of our whole life and now it’s finally a dream come true.”

Business is Boomin’ for the Division 7 state champs: Uxbridge pic.twitter.com/OSLbbx2MnK — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) December 1, 2023

Money LaChapelle

LaChapelle and the Uxbridge offense didn’t waste much time scoring on Friday when the Spartans marched down the field on the first drive of the game and scored on a 9-yard run from LaChapelle.

Following the touchdown, the Uxbridge QB made the money symbol with his hands — an ode to former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel. The TD salute was a special request from LaChapelle’s cousin, Rory Schofer, who graduated from Northbridge High in 2022.

“I know Kellen loves Johnny Manziel,” said Uxbridge senior captain and right guard Nate Noyes. “I actually think he plays like him. Money Manziel.”

This 9-yard TD run from Uxbridge senior QB Kellen LaChapelle gives the Spartans a 7-0 lead over Amesbury with 7:27 to play in the 1st quarter of the D7 Super Bowl. Nice little Johnny Manziel money sign symbol from @kellenlach — whose cousin told him to do that TD celebration. pic.twitter.com/6e2SIWFOwv — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) December 1, 2023

Coupled with LaChapelle’s money signs were lifts in the air from Noyes after every touchdown. It’s a celebration the Spartans started three years ago and ramped up this season.

“Whoever scores, I'm putting them up,” Noyes said. “They get the props for that touchdown, they’re the one that ran it in.”

Uxbridge's Nathan Noyes hoists Kellen LaChapelle after he scored versus Amesbury in the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Friday December 1, 2023.

With TD runs of 33, 22, 21 and nine (twice) yards, Noyes had to lift up LaChapelle five times on Friday. A heavy — yet welcomed — burden.

“I’m pretty tired,” Noyes admitted. “I was really trying to push him up as high as possible today.”

Uxbridge's Kellen LaChapelle takes off on his way to his fifth touchdown versus Amesbury in the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Friday December 1, 2023.

LaChapelle finished Friday’s win with 148 rushing yards, 25 passing yards and two receiving yards (he caught a tipped ball off of his own pass). His five rushing touchdowns tie a Super Bowl record.

“He’s electric,” said Uxbridge senior captain Matt DiLibero, who was playing with a torn right ACL. “Kellen is always getting the ball down the field.”

From left, Uxbridge's Nathan Noyes, Matthew DiLibero and Thomas Costa carry off the championship trophy trophy after defeating Amesbury in the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Friday December 1, 2023.

Said Uxbridge senior captain Liam Rigney: “He’s absolutely unreal. He does things that make me go ‘wow’ watching him.”

“I love it, but it doesn’t matter who scores the touchdowns as long as we get the win,” LaChapelle added. “That’s what matters.”

Uxbridge High senior quarterback Kellen LaChapelle tied an MIAA Super Bowl record for touchdowns in a game with 5 in a D7 state title win. Here is @kellenlach coming off the field after. pic.twitter.com/WDB99ZjRuU — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) December 1, 2023

Family feel to Uxbridge football this fall

As time ticked down in the final quarter, Noyes and assistant coach Tanner Landini dumped water from a Gatorade cooler over the head of Uxbridge head coach Matt Blood.

Before he could dry his jacket, Blood found himself hugging his son, Aidan, a senior captain, with tears in his eyes near the 50-yard line.

Uxbridge's Nathan Noyes soaks coach Matt Blood after defeating Amesbury in the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Friday December 1, 2023.

It’s been an emotional season for the father-son combo.

“That was a mutual show of love,” Matt Blood said.

“This is the last time he’s coaching me in a game and it’s just emotional for me,” Aidan Blood said. “It’s unreal.”

Uxbridge head coach Matt Blood and his son, Aidan, a senior captain, shared an emotional hug on the field as time ran out in the Div. 7 Super Bowl. Here are the duo talking about that moment and sharing the field one final time on Friday. pic.twitter.com/AGOsKvh0v2 — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) December 1, 2023

The Bloods aren’t the only bloodlines that seeped into the Uxbridge football this fall.

From the Bloods, Devlins, Espositos Gilmores and Kaferleins, to the LaChapelles, Noyeses, Rigneys, Simondses and Venezianos — the family tree runs deep with Spartan players and coaches.

“It’s really cool being there with my dad and just us going through it together,” said Noyes, whose father, Bill, coaches the offensive line. “I feel like it makes it mean so much more that we have rings we’ll be able to share together.”

“It feels exactly like a family,” said Rigney, whose dad, Tim, coaches special teams. “Even the people that aren’t related are so close to each other and everyone just meshes together so well.”

Uxbridge's Carter Gilmore, left, Liam Rigney celebrate after defeating Amesbury in the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Friday December 1, 2023.

And after LaChapelle gifted the pigskin to his mother and took photos with his family and teammates, the Uxbridge High quarterback finally had his chance to put his fingerprints on something else: the Agganis Trophy.

The peak prize for the ultimate season from Uxbridge football and their star quarterback.

Uxbridge's Camden LaChapelle, left, and Kellen LaChapelle celebrate after Kellen scored versus Amesbury in the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Friday December 1, 2023.

“It means the world,” LaChapelle said. “I’m just so proud of these guys.”

“It’s a dream come true,” said his father, Trevor.

