UWS softball drops NCAA tournament opener to Central College

May 16—PELLA, Iowa. — Regional top-seed Central College used a six-run opening frame to help spark a 10-2 (five innings) victory over No. 4 seed Wisconsin-Superior in the NCAA Regional tournament opener on Thursday in Pella, Iowa.

The Yellowjackets (26-14) remain in contention under the double-elimination format, and will fight to keep their season alive on Friday when they take on Bethel College (30-10) which lost 2-0 to Wisconsin-Whitewater (33-8) on Thursday afternoon. That game is slated to start at 1:30 p.m.

The Dutch came out swinging in their first trip to the plate with six runs scored on four hits generated off UWS starting pitcher Bella Garley, who was pulled after the first inning. Samantha Swartz took control of the circle for the remainder of the contest, where she surrendered four earned runs on five hits with five walks and one strikeout.

After scattering two hits in their first two plate appearances, the Yellowjackets got on the board via a throwing error in the top of the third to score Carly Stuckmayer, who reached on a base hit. Larissa Snyder followed suit with a single of her own in the ensuing at-bat, but was left stranded at second base to end the scoring threat.

Snyder led all UWS hitters with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, which included a solo home run in her final plate appearance in the fifth inning. Zoe Thomson, Ellie Macal, Indigo Fish and MyKenzie Leccia all recorded hits as the team finished with eight for the game.

The Dutch (30-10) recorded nine hits on their way to victory with four more runs coming across over their final three plate appearances to put the game away.