UWS softball blasts Martin Luther

Apr. 23—SUPERIOR — Hits came from all over the lineup for Wisconsin-Superior in an 11-1 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference softball rout of Martin Luther on Tueday, April 23 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Nine different UWS players had at least one hit and four had multiple hits.

Pitcher Samantha Swartz was 3-for-3 with an RBI in support of her own cause, while MyKenzie Leccia had a bases-clearing double in the first inning and a two-run double in the fourth for a game total of five RBIs.

Swartz allowed one run on four hits in five innings for the win.

UWS (18-10, 7-3 UMAC) will meet Martin Luther again for two more games on Wednesday, April 24.