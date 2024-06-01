UW's McNeill closing out college career with 6th CNFR

Jun. 1—University of Wyoming graduate student Kenna McNeill is on the cusp of her sixth College National Finals Rodeo appearance later this month in Casper.

McNeill will compete in barrel racing after finishing No. 2 in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings with 605 points. She was 55 points behind Laramie County Community College's Rayne Grant, and 80 ahead of Gillette College's Haiden Thompson.

Last season, McNeill finished third in the nation in goat tying. She has been counted on to provide veteran leadership to her teammates, according to UW coach Seth Glause.

"(I'm trying) to take gratitude into the CNFR," McNeill said. "My college rodeo days are winding down, and I want to enjoy each day one-by-one. I was the freshman that lived and breathed rodeo. That was all I cared about. Now that I'm a super-super senior, I realize there's more to life then trying to turn a barrel or tie a goat."

McNeill took her rodeo performance to another level this spring, with back-to-back standout performances in Gillette and Torrington to start the year.

In Gillette, she won barrel racing with 150 points and took fifth in goat tying with 60. Her efforts gave her first-place in the women's all-around with 210 points, beating Gillette's Ashlyn Goven's score of 193.33.

Following the Gillette outing, McNeill again claimed first in the all-around with 240 points in Torrington. She won barrel racing with 130 points and finished third in goat tying with 110.

"(McNeill) was great in those rodeos, and it turned into an extremely consistent spring," Glause said.

Added McNeill: "Torrington was my best rodeo. I did the best and felt the best. I was the most happy with my runs."

McNeill feels satisfied with her success in barrels, but she expected to do better in goat tying and breakaway roping. Points can be gained or lost rapidly, and fortunately things broke in the right direction, McNeill said.

Her goals coming into the season were to both qualify for the CNFR and to train her horses up to par. Horsemanship is a passion of McNeill's, and her dedication to the craft isn't questioned by anyone.

"(McNeill) is one of the hardest workers across the board on our team," Glause said. "She's there every day, her horses are there every day, and she's working to improve."

McNeill credits her barrel racing horse — a 15-year-old male named Strider — for answering the call this season. She also said her sister, Kynzie Ray — a former Texas Tech rodeo athlete — taught her how to train her body and horse for competition.

"How I prepare my horse versus how another girl prepares hers could be vastly different," McNeill said. "Horses are a lot like people. They all need something different. You at least want to get them prepared to run hard for a couple runs at a time."

Added Glause: "Horsepower is very important (in the making of a good barrel racer). Also, the student's ability to ride and win at different points is key."

The best way to train the horse is determined by the rider. Repetition plays a major part for many relationships between a rider and their horse.

"You want to make sure that when you send them into a run, they've got that muscle memory down," McNeill said. "You also want to be sure that when you set them up for a turn, they know what to do next."

The conditioning of the horse is important in barrel racing because of the variation in times the horse may have to run. Depending on the pattern, a ride can span anywhere from 12 to 18 seconds, according to McNeill.

McNeill believes a lack of consistency in goat tying is what distanced her from the top of the pack. The physically demanding nature of the event makes consistency harder to achieve than other events.

"You see the game girls win (in goat tying) week after week," McNeill said. "You've got to be at the top of your game, and if you're goat tying at the college level, you're dang sure a competitor.

"You have to have your best foot forward for a chance to qualify there."

In the past, McNeill has struggled with the mental aspect of the sport. However, since joining the team at UW, that has changed immensely.

At this point in her career, McNeill has a good grasp for what technical things to do during a run. Glause, along with UW women's coach Jacey Hupp, have helped her establish a more healthy mindset.

"I've seen an improvement in my mental and my attitude improved as a result," McNeill said.

McNeill's expectations for her final CNFR run is to go out on a high note. She admits to seeing mixed results in the past, but knows what she can do to finish the marathon on top.

"I've had some ups and downs," McNeill said. "There have been trips I didn't care for. Other times, I've made short rounds, and placed in some. Last year in goat tying, I was third while having a few technical errors. I've had some luck, as well."

Added Glause: "If (McNeill and UW teammate Bodie Mattson) give a winning effort, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them reach the short rounds. They could even put themselves in position to win a national title.

"(McNeill) expects to win every time she's in the arena. She always puts herself in a good position to do that."

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.