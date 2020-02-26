UW's Marcus Tsohonis tells Andy Katz Huskies need to keep momentum going into Pac-12 Tournament

Freshman Washington guard Marcus Tsohonis spoke with Pac-12 Conference's Andy Katz after the Huskies snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win against Cal last weekend. Tsohonis is averaging 7.1 points per game for the Dawgs this season after coming in to replace Quade Green. He said that the Huskies' positive mentality is what led them to Saturday's win, and something that he hopes they can maintain in order to put together a Cinderella run in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.

