UWS hires Simon to take over women's hockey program

May 1—SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior has found the sixth head coach in the history of its women's hockey program, announcing the hiring of Bre Simon in a news release on Tuesday, April 30.

Simon was the 2019 winner of the Laura Hurd Award, given to the top player in Division III women's hockey, which she achieved while becoming Hamline University's all-time leader in goals, assists and points.

An Elk River, Minnesota native, Simon transitioned from playing to coaching, serving two years on the coaching staff at Vadnais Heights-based Gentry Academy. In both campaigns, the Stars reached the Minnesota state tournament, losing to Proctor/Hermantown in the 2021 Class A final before reaching the AA tourney in 2022. She then went on to college, where she's been an assistant for two seasons at Division III Elmira College in New York. The Soaring Eagles were the national runners-up in 2024, falling to Wisconsin-River Falls in the title game.

"I am honored to be named the new head coach of University of Wisconsin-Superior. I am very excited and eager to get started at UWS," Simon said. "I would like to thank Nick Bursik, the search committee and panel members for the opportunity," Simon said in a news release. "I am pumped to move back closer to home and join the UWS family. I can't wait to see what this talented group of young women can accomplish."

Simon takes over for Dan Laughlin, who retired in March after 21 seasons. The Yellowjackets were 8-18-1 in 2023-24, 5-6-1 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.