UW's Haugen hoping to end freshman season strong at CNFR

May 31—University of Wyoming freshman Landry Haugen has established herself as one of the best ropers in the Central Rocky Mountain Region.

Haugen will go into this year's College National Finals Rodeo ranked No. 2 in the CRMR with 432.5 points and No. 5 in goat tying at 530. Her overall performance this season has her at No. 3 in the women's all-around standings with 1,027.5 points.

"My season has gone fairly solid," Haugen said. "I competed well, and my horses were good. (College rodeo) was a whole new experience for me, but all things considered, I've done well."

Haugen qualified for the CNFR with a second-place finish in the breakaway at the Laramie River Rendezvous earlier this month. While Haugen is happy to be ranked third in the women's all around, she is far from satisfied. She subscribes to the mindset that no one remembers second place.

Haugen often questions why anyone would put effort into rodeo if their top priority isn't to win every time. The rodeo community is small, meaning Haugen knows a lot of her competition on a personal level.

"You have to go into everything wanting to win," Haugen said. "I am super happy for the young ladies ahead of me, but winning is the goal when you have expectations for yourself.

"If you don't expect to win, you probably never will. I'm not disappointed, but there are certainly things I want to achieve in the future."

Haugen's goals are no different at the CNFR. She wouldn't be angry at a second-place finish, as she understands some elements are out of her control.

"If I draw the right calves and my horses work how they're supposed to, I should reach my goal," Haugen said.

Qualifying for the CNFR didn't come as a shock. The Sturgis, South Dakota, native grew up in a family of rodeo athletes and competed in all seven events in high school.

While she became well-rounded overall, she also discovered a love for roping. Haugen admires good horsemanship, and believes that can make a huge difference in terms of success.

Haugen mentioned the setup for college rodeo being different from what she grew up with, but the competitive situations remain the same.

"I enjoy (training my horse)," Haugen said. "If you work hard, it will be successful. (Breakaway roping) requires an outstanding horse."

Haugen will shoot for six seconds in the breakaway at the CNFR, as that has been her goal all season. Despite winning more in goat tying than breakaway this year, Haugen feels well equipped to finish inside the six-second mark.

As a freshman, Haugen has used the opportunity to soak up any knowledge from the more experienced teammates around her. She credits graduate students Kenna McNeill and Riata Day and senior Jordyn McNamee for having an impact on her season.

"I've been able to have conversations with winners," Haugen said. "Those conversations are always different. We talk about the consistency that it takes to win."

Added McNeill: "(Haugen) is super talented and has a great future ahead. Her and the other freshmen on the team have a lot of success coming their way."

Despite this being her first CNFR, Haugen is yet to feel anxiety. While she has a plethora of rodeo experience, she learned long ago she performs best with nerves. Her goal is to turn any nervousness into excitement at the CNFR.

"(Haugen) works super hard and deserves every bit of success she has coming her way," McNeill said.

Regardless of the result, Haugen has a five-minute rule in place that she established in high school. The rule doesn't allow her to celebrate or pout after an event, regardless of the result.

"If you let (failure) consume you, it gets harder and harder to move on from it," Haugen said. "If you want to continue to compete, you have to learn to let go and move on."

Haugen credits UW women's coach Jacey Hupp for helping shape her mindset. Hupp has used her experience to help the team nail down basics while also focusing on the mental side of the sport.

The bond between a rodeo athlete and their horse can be like no other. Haugen has ridden two horses for UW, including one in the fall and another in the spring.

She qualified for the CNFR on her 8-year-old male horse, Scratchy, who she trained, but didn't raise. She rode 7-year-old female Savvy during the fall portion of the season.

Scratchy has had great success with Haugen through the years. The pair won goat tying at the National Little Britches Rodeo last August.

"(Scratchy) is young, but has been solid every time," Haugen said. "At practice, anybody would tell you he's got the most personality of any horse there. He loves his job. Our family calls (Scratchy and Savvy) franchise horses."

Haugen plans to continue doing the same things that have made her successful this season going into the CNFR. She is considering going pro after she gets her degree from UW.

"Hard work and dedication have made me successful to this point," Haugen said. "I will continue to be competitive and enter bigger and bigger rodeos."

The CNFR will run June 7-15 in Casper.

