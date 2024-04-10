UW's Dales ties for 4th at Tiger Intercollegiate

Apr. 10—The University of Wyoming men's golf team concluded competition at the Tiger Intercollegiate on Tuesday in a tie for ninth at 861 (plus-9) at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Missouri.

Iowa State won the team title at 841 (minus-11), while Missouri's Jack Lundin took home the individual crown at 200 (minus-13).

Coming off a disappointing tournament at the Cowboy Classic a week ago, UW head coach Joe Jensen enjoyed his squad's effective approach for 54 holes in Columbia.

"The kids played hard, they followed and had a good process today," Jensen said. "We were prepared. We were very competitive. All in all, it was a good event for us."

Jimmy Dales fired a final round of 68 (minus-3) to improve to 5-under for the tournament at 208. That was good enough for a tie for fourth.

"He was very under control, and he had purpose," Jensen said. "He had a strategy. He knew what he wanted to do. He felt good about his game, and he settled in and, by doing that, he made fewer mental mistakes because he was in command of the shots he wanted to hit."

Dales' round on Tuesday featured four birdies. He finished with a total of 14 birdies for the tournament.

Kristof Panke struggled on Tuesday en route to tying for 32nd. He shot a 76 (plus-5) with one birdie to finish at 215 (plus-2).

Patrick Azevedo also tied for 32nd after showcasing tremendous consistency over the 54 holes. He carded a final round 72 (plus-1), sprinkling in a pair of birdies.

Jaren Calkins saved his best round for last, which resulted in an 89th-place finish. He recorded a final round of 74 (plus-3), with two birdies that gave him a three-round tally of 227 (plus-14).

Davis Sybert also fired his best round of the tournament on Tuesday. He logged a 73 (plus-2) with four birdies to finish in a tie for 95th at 231 (plus-18).

Evan Johnson rounded out the Pokes, as he tied for 99th at 232 (plus-19). He carded a final round 75 (plus-4) — his strongest round of the tournament — with three birdies.

The Cowboys conclude their season at the Mountain West championships later this month. The tournament will take place April 26-28 in Tucson, Arizona.