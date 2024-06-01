UW's Caden Barnett taking his leadership role in stride

Jun. 1—LARAMIE — Pain isn't something that typically keeps Caden Barnett on the sidelines for the University of Wyoming football team.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman played through a torn labrum in both of his shoulders two seasons ago. He played through the same injury in one of his shoulders during his first season as a regular starter for the Cowboys last fall.

Barnett had his left shoulder surgically repaired following the 2022 season, but it was his right shoulder that caused him issues last fall. He played with a torn labrum in his right shoulder all of last year until the injury became too much to play through.

Another surgery forced him to miss last year's Arizona Bowl against Toledo in Tuscon.

"At the end of the season, it started getting in the way," Barnett said. "I didn't play in the last few games, and before the bowl game, I just got the surgery. ... I don't even know when I actually tore it, but it got so painful because it would feel fine one second, and then it would randomly pop out.

"That UNLV game during that strip-sack at the beginning of the game, I punched, and my shoulder dislocated. The guy strip-sacks the ball, so I'm looking for the ball, and I couldn't find it.

"I would always just jump on my arm and it would just pop back in, but (not that time). It probably popped out 25 times before I got the surgery."

The shoulder injuries haven't been enough to stop Barnett from progressing as one of UW's most promising offensive linemen going into this season. While he sat out spring practice to recover from the surgery on his right shoulder, he expects to be back at full health for summer workouts and fall camp.

The experience Barnett earned last fall could pay dividends for the Justin, Texas, product going into his fourth season in Laramie.

"I am so pumped for this year, because it's going to be my first year with two good arms," Barnett said. "We have a great O-line. I'm so excited about this year, because I finally had a year full of building my confidence. Now that I've raised my confidence, it's going to be good to be able to play at a high level."

Barnett will be a crucial piece to UW's offensive line following the graduation of starting tackle Frank Crum. While a depth chart won't be released until fall camp, Barnett is gunning for the starting job at right tackle alongside offensive guard Jack Walsh.

"I think right now, right tackle (is where I'd be), but we're wanting me and Jack to play right next to each other because we have a great bond like that," Barnett said. "We were roommates our freshmen year, and we played well together last year. We're kind of looking for that, but Jack is willing to move anywhere, and I'm willing to move anywhere we need."

Despite sitting out this spring, Barnett was still heavily involved in UW's practices. He was on the sidelines with a clipboard during both of UW's open practices, and could be seen visibility frustrated when one of the Cowboys' quarterbacks was met with a sack.

That frustration boiled down to understanding the importance of a few younger, inexperienced offensive linemen stepping up this season, especially on the left side of the line.

"That is crucial," Barnett said. "We have some really good candidates for it. The thing now is getting our weight up. It's hard, because we have an expectation on our O-line for this Cowboy pride that we have that (nobody) is going to stand up to us, and that takes game experience to get.

"So, we're trying to instill that in them without (the game experience), and I think that they're really coming along. It's just going to take summer and fall camp to really get them going."

Crum's graduation has created a sense of urgency for Barnett to use his voice more on the offensive line. He feels he's ready to take on a much-needed leadership role, alongside Walsh and center Nofoafia Tulafono.

"I'm honestly trying to lead the team and be like Jack and Fia," Barnett said. "It's hard being on the sideline, so I'm trying to take that with clear eyes and a full heart and truly accept my role right now where I'm at.

"I'm trying to coach these guys up. I'm excited because Jack is a great leader, Fia is a great leader and, if I can step up to it, we will have great leadership in this O-line room."

Barnett credits a lot of his development over the past three years to going against one of the most consistent defensive lines in the Mountain West. Going up against quality competition every day in practice only helps UW's offensive linemen when it comes time to play someone else.

"That is the thing that I think has helped me the most is going against guys like (Sabastian Harsh), (Braden Siders) and DeVonne (Harris) and Tyce Westland," Barnett said. "It makes me have to be better. When I lose a rep, I think, 'What did I mess up on? I can't lose to this guy again.'

"It's a hard challenge, but that's really what we need. I really appreciate it."

Barnett had to watch on as UW's offense learned first-year offensive coordinator Jay Johnson's new system this spring. Getting up to speed with the playbook and higher tempo has Barnett champing at the bit for fall camp.

"I really think we're going to be unstoppable," Barnett said. "That's what I'm so excited about. I think we had glimpses of it last year of us being like, 'OK, Wyoming can do some things right now.'

"... We have a chip on our shoulder right now. Wyoming always has a chip on its shoulder, but this year, I'm just excited (to see what we can do)."

Barnett isn't looking for personal accolades going into his junior season. He wants to see UW's offensive line compete at the highest level for all 60 minutes, leaving no doubt of who the tougher team is in the trenches.

Barnett won't be alone in striving for greatness in a new era of Cowboys football. He'll be lined up a few feet away from first-year starting quarterback Evan Svoboda and tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, who he knows fairly well off the field, too.

"I live with Evan and (Gyllenborg), and they're supposed to be the stars," Barnett said. "It's kind of cool because we all came in as the freaking fish, and now ... The time is now. Our time is now."

