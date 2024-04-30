UWS breaks ground for Superior Choice Credit Union Stadium

Apr. 29—SUPERIOR — Construction has begun on the

Superior Choice Credit Union Stadium

on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus. Work at the site began April 15, according to the college, while a formal groundbreaking for the $7.1 million project took place Thursday, April 25.

Initial work will concentrate on the parking areas and green space near Crownhart Hall, focusing primarily on site preparation and utility installations. The facility is expected to be ready for competition in September.

Superior Choice Credit Union Stadium will serve as the home for the UWS men's and women's soccer teams as well as the men's and women's outdoor track and field teams. The facility will feature a regulation turf playing surface surrounded by a nine-lane track along with a grandstand and press facilities.

Currently, UWS is undergoing a fundraising campaign for additional stadium amenities. The campaign includes an initiative to name the track in honor of UWS alumnus and local running legend Dan Conway, as well as the creation of a facility donor wall.

Visit

Yellowjacket Athletics Giving

or contact Yellowjacket Athletics at (715) 395-4619 for more information.