UWS baseball stumbles at Northland

Apr. 16—ASHLAND — Five errors in the field hurt Wisconsin-Superior on Tuesday, April 16 as the Yellowjackets dropped a 7-1 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball game at Northland.

UWS trailed 3-0 in the early going before Trey Sybrant singled in a run in the top of the fourth, but that was the only one of the Yellowjackets' seven hits that drove in a run. Meanwhile, Northland finished off the game with a run in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Cole Ondrus was 2-for-3 with a walk to lead the UWS offense.

Miles Kay allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits in two innings to take the loss for UWS.

The Yellowjackets (14-12, 9-3 UMAC) are scheduled for a Saturday, April 20 night game vs. Minnesota Morris at Wade Stadium in Duluth.