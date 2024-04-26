UWS baseball grabs key win in conference race

Apr. 25—ST. PAUL — Wisconsin-Superior made the first move in a crowded stretch drive in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, taking the league lead with a 9-5 win at Northwestern on Thursday, April 25.

UWS (18-13, 13-3 UMAC) pulled a half-game ahead of Bethany Lutheran in the league standings and a full game ahead of the host Eagles. The Yellowjackets have five conference games remaining, two more against Northwestern on Saturday and three at home against Bethany next week.

The Yellowjackets fell behind 5-4 in the fourth inning but scored the game's last five runs, pulling ahead on an RBI double from Trey Sybrant in the fifth. Payton Stein hit a solo shot to make it 7-5 in the seventh inning and the visitors tacked on two more runs in the ninth.

Nick Fredrikson and Noah Dagostino led the attack with three-hit games, and the next five men in the UWS lineup had two hits apiece.

On the mound, Ethan Coady tossed five innings of scoreless relief for a win, allowing only three hits and striking out two.