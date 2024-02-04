UWM sets season high in assists in beating IUPUI for second straight victory

IUPUI Jaguars guard Bryce Monroe (4) guards Milwaukee Panthers guard Erik Pratt (8) as he drives to the basket during the first half of their game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the Klotsche Center in Milwaukee.

The UW-Milwaukee Panthers continue to play without a true point guard.

But the way they shared and took care of the basketball on Sunday afternoon, one would have never known.

UWM racked up a season-best 24 assists on 34 baskets while committing only eight turnovers – their fewest in over two months – to set the stage for an 87-67 victory over IUPUI at the Klotsche Center.

Faizon Fields, BJ Freeman and Erik Pratt scored 16 points apiece to lead a balanced offensive effort while Freeman dished out six assists and Pratt and Elijah Jamison had five each for the Panthers (12-11 overall, 7-5 Horizon League), who won their second straight game in advance of a huge three-game road swing.

"We were really good sharing the ball," said coach Bart Lundy, whose team was forced to pivot when incoming transfer Pierce Spencer, projected to be the starter at the point, suffered a career-ending knee injury before the season even began.

BOX SCORE: UWM 87, IUPUI 67

"And the eight turnovers is huge for us. That's not always the case. If we can continue to take care of the ball and share it like that, we've just got to hold on defensively."

The Panthers did a nice job again on that end as well by limiting IUPUI (6-19, 2-12) to just 33.3% shooting in the decisive final 20 minutes and 36.7% for the game, marking the fourth straight time they've held an opponent to under 39% from the floor.

Neither team played particularly well in the first half as UWM opened a 35-30 halftime lead. The Panthers scored 12 points off 10 Jaguars turnovers but otherwise were out-shot both from the field and at the free-throw line as well as out-rebounded.

A quick 10-0 run early in the second half enabled the Panthers to open their lead up to 14 at 50-36, and they weren't seriously threatened the rest of the way.

What had been something of a "junked-up" game early, as Lundy called it, got even uglier late as UWM was whistled for four technical fouls. Lundy was the recipient of one in the wake of a suspect call when Langston Wilson was hit up for what was ruled excessive hanging on the rim after one of his dunks.

"I think our guys got frustrated," Lundy said. All told IUPUI hit 21 of 29 free throws compared to UWM's 11-for-18 effort, with both teams combining for 36 total fouls and five technicals.

"They thought there should have been a few more calls. Whether that's true or not, I'll have to go back and watch film. And we were playing zone on the other end (in the first half), but they shot a lot more free throws than we did.

"I thought the frustration from our guys kind of bled out in the second half."

Fields, the Panthers' 6-foot-10 center, continued his strong play with his third double-double in four games as he finished with 12 rebounds – including eight offensive – in 27 minutes off the bench.

He's also the first UWM player to pull down double-digit rebounds in three straight games since Bryce Nze in the 2017-2018 season.

"We recruited him more on what he did in junior college," Lundy said of the junior, who transferred in from Old Dominion in the offseason. "I think he came out of Old Dominion with a kind of a low confidence level about his game. I think he knew he could do it, but he hadn't done it in a while. And it's taken him a bit, but he's playing really well.

"And, he's played with a fairly injured hand. That left hand is pretty banged up. So, to still go out and go get offensive rebounds and play tough inside, that shows the grit that he's playing with. When we get this Faizon, it makes us a whole different team."

Also on the injury front, Lundy is hopeful sophomore wing Aaron Franklin will be back relatively soon. He hasn't played since Dec. 22 after fracturing his wrist in practice.

"We'll know more this week; he's got a doctor's appointment," he said. "Right now, I think the third week of February is what they're thinking. The hope is that's moved up a bit, but he would give us a big infusion of toughness and rebounding if we can get him back."

Up next for UWM is its first meeting of the season with Youngstown State, which is a game out of first place in the Horizon League standings at 9-4 (17-7 overall), with games at Robert Morris and Cleveland State to follow.

"I told the team when the schedule came out that it didn't take a genius to circle these three road games as a pivotal time," Lundy said. "And if we can have any success on this road trip, we come back and we've got four home games and one road game left -- very favorable -- for the final five games.

"But a lot is going to pivot on this road trip."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UWM sets season high with 24 assists against IUPUI, wins second straight