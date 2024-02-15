UWM picks up much-needed win, rallying past Cleveland State without BJ Freeman

UWM guard Learic Davis, seen in action earlier this season, played a season-high 26 minutes and scored 10 points Wednesday night against Cleveland State.

This was the type of showing a while in the making for UW-Milwaukee – and it came without the team’s top scorer.

Absent BJ Freeman, who was scratched prior to tip with an illness, the Panthers put together as complete an effort as they have in Horizon League play.

Despite trailing by double digits on the road as late as the final minutes of the first half, Milwaukee played stifling defense and received contributions from all over on offense for a 71-68 comeback win over Cleveland State on Wednesday night at the Wolstein Center.

Box score: UWM 71, Cleveland State 68

"Complete team win," Panthers head coach Bart Lundy said.

With the victory, the Panthers (13-13, 8-7 Horizon) kept their hopes of both a first-round bye and possible home game in the conference tournament alive.

Maybe more importantly, they got back on the right track and continue to play better defensively heading into a late-season gauntlet.

The Panthers held the Vikings to just 34.2% shooting from the field, including 2 of 12 from three, in the second half as they erased a 37-31 deficit.

"We have gone from being a team that gives up 90 points and 50% (shooting) to holding teams in the 60s and 70s and sub-40 percent," Lundy said. "It gives us a chance to win. It's where we should have been all along. Maybe I’m stubborn as a coach and didn't realize quick enough that maybe man-to-man isn't the best defense for this group of players, but we're finding some answers."

A Kentrell Pullian three capped an 8-0 run and gave Milwaukee the lead at 51-48 – its first since going up 13-10 early on – with 10:38 to play in the game. The teams exchanged leads briefly over the ensuing minutes, with Faizon Fields and Elijah Jamison accounting for most of the offense for the Panthers.

It was then Jamison who hit a free throw to give the Panthers the lead for good at 62-61 with 3:23 to play and then drained a three as the shot clock expired on the ensuing possession to push the lead to four.

With 18 seconds remaining and the Panthers leading by two, they turned the ball over with the shot clock winding down, but a Cleveland State pass was immediately stolen by Pratt, forcing the Vikings to foul. Pratt hit both free throws with 11.6 seconds left to put the Panthers up, 70-66.

The Vikings scored with a quick layup on the other end and had a shot to tie it from half court at the buzzer after Pullian split a pair of free throws. The shot missed the rim, hitting only the backboard to secure the win.

Fields led the Panthers with 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds while Pratt added 13 points and Jamison had 11. Freshman Learic Davis, averaging 2.8 points per game this year, played a career-high 26 minutes and scored 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting.

The effects of UWM’s second-half defense were apparent against Tristan Enaruna. The athletic wing is averaging 19.2 points per game this year but shot just 3 of 11 in the second half.

At 8-7 in conference play, the Panthers are one game out of fourth place, which would give them a bye and a home game come tournament time. They’ll have their work cut out to get there, though, with Northern Kentucky, Youngstown State, Purdue Fort Wayne and Green Bay still all on the schedule.

"This was the hardest stretch of the schedule, these last three road games," Lundy said. "It would've been great to get that win at Youngstown when we lost in OT. Getting tonight was big. We went into this stretch knowing Youngstown and Cleveland State were 22-2 at home. To get one was huge and now we come home for four of five."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UWM basketball rallies to beat Cleveland State without BJ Freeman